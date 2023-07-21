Christopher Nolan Discusses Nearly Casting Josh Hartnett as Batman

Christopher Nolan‘s long-awaited film, “Oppenheimer,” has finally hit the screens, narrating the compelling story behind the creation of the Atom Bomb. The initial reviews for the film are positive, with many hailing it as one of Nolan’s best works. The trailers have also piqued the interest of audiences worldwide, creating an air of excitement.

Interestingly, Josh Hartnett, who stars as Ernest Lawrence in “Oppenheimer,” was once in consideration for a different role in Nolan’s repertoire. Nolan shared in an interview with Variety that he had met with Hartnett during the casting process for Bruce Wayne/Batman in “The Dark Knight” trilogy. However, the actor, at the time, was more drawn to another project, Nolan’s brother’s script for “The Prestige,” and ultimately decided against taking on the iconic role.

Hartnett recently shed light on his decision not to pursue the Batman role in an interview with The Associated Press. He explained that his preference at the time was to work on a smaller film called “Mozart And The Whale,” a true story about individuals with Asperger’s Syndrome finding love. His decision was driven by his personal interests and creative inclinations, rather than any aversion to studio films.

Despite not playing Batman, Hartnett expressed his eagerness to collaborate with talented directors and forge creative partnerships. In retrospect, he expressed some regret for not having had the opportunity to work closely with Nolan during the Batman casting process.

In “Oppenheimer,” Hartnett finally gets the chance to collaborate with Nolan, and he joins an impressive ensemble cast that includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and many others. The film, described as an epic thriller shot in IMAX® format, delves into the paradoxical life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a man faced with the daunting task of saving the world while risking its destruction.

As fans enjoy the gripping narrative of “Oppenheimer,” they may reflect on what could have been with Hartnett as Batman. The film showcases an array of talented actors, and Hartnett’s portrayal of Ernest Lawrence is sure to captivate audiences.

What are your thoughts on Christopher Nolan's comments? Would you have liked to see Josh Hartnett as Batman in "The Dark Knight" trilogy?