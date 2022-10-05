Christina Hall Says Son Hudson Will No Longer Appear On Social Media Amid Custody Battle With Ex Ant Anstead

Christina Hall said she was “mentally exhausted” from the “recent false accusations” her ex Ant Anstead made against her. The couple officially divorced in June 2021, but have been locked in a custody dispute over their three-year-old son Hudson.

“I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me. Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information,” he added on Instagram Sunday.

“This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

Christina Anstead took her husband’s last name, Joshua Hall, when they married recently. Meanwhile, after meeting on the set of his show “Celebrity IOU Joyride” last year, Anstead has been dating Renee Zellweger.

Christina Haack married Joshua Hall in a beautiful Hawaiian sunset ceremony, easygoing and content with where she is.

Christina Hall defended herself on Instagram on Sunday, and said she would no longer post photos of her kid Hudson on social media. Ant Anstead (left in 2019) shares custody of Hudson with his ex-wife. The pair divorced in 2020 after a three-year relationship.

Hall’s representatives have not yet commented on Fox News Digital’s inquiry.

“I have always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms and have made that clear. My only reason for wanting him to appear on my shows, has always been to participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings,” she continued in her Instagram post.

She added: “My personal collection of photos on my phone and in our home are filled with memories of my children, so Hudson will be just fine without having his presence displayed on a public forum. Thank you to all the people who can see beyond the nonsense being thrown at me. I am and will ALWAYS remain a protective mother.”

According to documents obtained by Fox News, Anstead has apprehensions about Hudson’s photo being promoted for paid content as well as on a television set. Prior to this, Christina worked with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa on the show “Flip or Flop” and is now in production for season four of her own show, “Christina on the Coast”

“Putting aside the obvious pressures of working within a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth,” the documents stated.

Kailia Posey’s recent suicide, according to Austinne, was a worry since she didn’t want her son raised in the limelight or “being forced to film reality TV,” which might expose him to mockery. Almost a decade ago, she became notorious on Toddlers & Tiaras after appearing on the program with her brother. She committed suicide earlier this year.

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead have not yet finalized an agreement for custody of their son, Hudson.

Hall later shared an Instagram story written by @kaitlyn.jorgensen which stated, “Can we establish something here? This is not an ‘agreement’ – an agreement is something that you enter into voluntarily. However, when your ex-husband sues you, disparages you, comes for your career, your new marriage, children, family, friends, etc. your element of free will is removed from you. It’s like being taken hostage.”

“Moms that endure Post-Separation Abuse are not simply free to enter into ‘agreements’ with their ex-husbands/abusers and I wish the press would point this out.” continued the shared post on Hall’s stories.

Despite the fact that Anstead has been difficult for her, Christina is still hopeful about other aspects of her life, and she recently married Joshua Hall. They exchanged vows during a small wedding ceremony on Maui over Labor Day weekend, nearly five months after saying “I do.”

After he proposed in the fall of 2021, the pair confirmed to Fox News Digital in April that they had married. They began dating last year.

It was a touching moment, as all of her kids were in attendance at the tiny island ceremony while she recounted tales with Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 11.

At the end of their wedding ceremony, five months after tying the knot, Christina and Joshua kissed. (Anna Kim Photography)

She has two older children with her ex Tarek El Moussa. The former couple were married for nearly nine years before divorcing in 2018.

Tarek married “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young in October 2021 and they are expecting a baby boy.