Christian Bale Says He Had to Stop Talking to Chris Rock

Christian Bale‘s newest film, Amsterdam, features a cast packed with big-name celebrities, yet Bale claims there was one cast member in particular who made him laugh too much on set that he had to stop chatting to while filming. According to IndieWire (via Variety), Bale found co-star Chris Rock so amusing that it kept him from being able to act his role in Amsterdam.

“I remember his first day, I was excited to meet him, I’m a big fan of his standup,” Bale said “Then he suddenly appears, and he’s doing some things…David [O

Russell instructed him to share stories with me that I wasn’t expecting, which is how David usually operates. And I was loving it but Chris is hilarious, and I found that it was difficult to act around him because all I wanted to do was laugh. So, I had to go up to him and say, ‘Listen mate, I enjoy our conversations and we have mutual friends, but I can’t do this anymore. Why not? After all, I didn’t ask David to make this movie so that he could just watch me giggling.”

“He wants me to be someone I’m not, and I’m forgetting who I am.”

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and is set to be released on March 9, 2019 in 3D and 2D, follows three friends who find themselves stranded in Amsterdam after a third person dies suddenly. The cast includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Rami Malek, Robert DeNiro, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, and more.

Amsterdam arrives in theaters on November 4.