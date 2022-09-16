Chrissy Teigen Says She Had An Abortion, Not A Miscarriage, With Baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen Clarifies Abortion, Not Miscarriage, With Baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about the loss of her son Jack. She revealed that she actually had an abortion, not a miscarriage.

When Chrissy and her husband John Legend announced the loss of their son, they said it was because of a miscarriage during the pregnancy.

Chrissy spoke about the true cause of Jack’s death at the Propper Daley “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit on Thursday (September 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Chrissy noted “the revelation that it was in fact an abortion came as a shock to her.”

Chrissy said, “Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.”

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” she added. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Chrissy said that John helped her realize she had an abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way,” she said. “I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”