Chris Rock’s Stand-Up Tour Ticket Sales See Huge Spike after Oscars

The conventional wisdom is that when an actor wins an Academy Award, it will help boost box-office earnings for their next film. The notion of a presenter at the Academy Awards show selling out rarely comes true, but this time around, Chris Rock’s bottom line was the big winner of Sunday night’s telecast.

Smith’s slap has boosted his box office revenues. In the hours after Smith’s big dustup on national television, TickPick sold more tickets for him than in the previous month combined, according to Twitter account of ticket resale marketplace TickPick.

We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined. — TickPick (@TickPick) March 28, 2022

Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has short-cropped hair and said “I can’t wait to see you in GI Jane 2.” Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes at Rock’s remark, and Will Smith walked up to the podium as Chris Rock was making his speech and smacked Rock.

Later this month, the Ego Death World Tour will begin with a three-night stand at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre and will proceed across the country, culminating in two nights in Hollywood. This will be Rock’s first tour since 2018’s Total Blackout Tour, and he couldn’t have timed it better.

Fans are eager to know what comedian Chris Rock has to say about the situation, which has left them perplexed. Smith apologized and Pinkett Smith offered a noncommittal statement, but no one knows what will happen next!