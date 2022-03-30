Chris Rock’s Brother Says Rock and Will Smith Haven’t Made Up after Oscars Slap

The brother of Chris Rock, Tony Rock, has continued to respond to fan queries on social media about the onstage Oscars controversy between Will Smith and his comedian brother. Despite prior claims, he now denies that the two have made up.

Yesterday, rapper Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs spoke to Vanity Fair claimed that Smith and Rock had come to terms, informing the world that the fight between them was “resolved” after the show. He also stated that he spoke with both men involved.

Tony Rock has disputed this on social media, claiming that the two had made up and that Diddy was lying.

During the Q&A session there were a lot of concerns for Tony to address, including Smith’s apology and informing fans that Chris Rock is okay. Rock has yet to make any sort of public comment on the matter.

Chris Rock was on stage at the 2022 Oscars awaiting the presentation of the award for Best Documentary Feature when he made a remark about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, which she wore as a result of her alopecia. In response to the insult, Will Smith got up and smacked Rock in the face before returning to his seat

The situation has generated a lot of debate about whether or not the action was necessary, and if any punishment will be imposed on Smith, who won the Best Actor Oscar only a short time later.

Smith has not yet been disciplined, but the Academy is presently investigating the matter.