Chris Rock’s Brother, Kenny Rock, Calls for Will Smith’s Oscar to be Revoked

Following the slap at the 2022 Oscars, Kenny Rock, a comedian and Chris Rock’s brother, has called for Will Smith to be stripped of his award.

In an interview with the LA Times, Kenny discussed how horrible it felt to see his brother attacked as a result of his joke, adding that he first learned about it on social media.

“It eats at me watching it over and over again because you’ve seen a loved one being attacked and there’s nothing you can do about it. Every time I’m watching the videos, it’s like a rendition that just keeps going over and over in my head. My brother was no threat to him and you just had no respect for him at that moment. You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show.”

After the show, Kenny urged Smith to give up his award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Following the occurrence, no action was taken against Smith, and none has been as of yet. The Academy is currently conducting an investigation following the incident.

The Rock brother believes Smith should have been removed from the venue immediately following the incident, claiming that something much more serious might have happened and blaming the Academy.

Following Chris Rock’s comment about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle, Smith took action. Kenny said that if Chris had known about her alopecia condition, he wouldn’t have made the remarks.

After the event, Smith apologized to Chris Rock, but Kenny claims that it wasn’t genuine.

“No, I don’t accept it because I don’t think it was genuine. I think his publicist and the people that work under him probably advised him to do that.”