Chris Rock Turns Down Offer To Host 2023 Oscars After Will Smith Slap

Chris Rock will not be hosting next year’s Academy Awards. After Will Smith famously slapped the comedian at this year’s Oscars, Rock took to a recent stand-up set to reveal that the Academy had invited him back to host the annual event. According to the Arizona Republic, Rock made the revelation during his set, comparing it to OJ Simpson’s murder trial and asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant.”

Rock reportedly declined an offer to appear in a Super Bowl advertisement, which would have likely been a parody of the moment.

Earlier this summer, after much public pressure, Smith finally posted an apology to the comedian Rock, whom he slapped after Rock made a joke about Jada’s hairstyle.

“I want to apologize to Chris’s mother. I saw an interview that Chris’s mother did, and that was one of the things about that moment,” he continued. “I didn’t realize and I wasn’t thinking [about] how many people got hurt in that moment. I want to apologize to Chris’s mother, I want to apologize to Chris’s family, specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship. Tony Rock was my man, and this is probably irreparable.”

Smith was banned from acting for ten years after getting the slap.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” said AMPAS president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson. “We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”