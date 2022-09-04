Chris Rock Finally Opens Up About Will Smith And Their Infamous Oscars Moment

Chris Rock has made plenty of jokes about his physical encounter with Will Smith at the Oscars, but the comedian has finally broken his silence on more serious terms. According to The Daily Mail, Rock ditched the “dignified silence” while kicking off his UK tour with Dave Chappelle by joking that he and Smith had developed a great friendship after their fight.

At the time, Rock and Chappelle were performing in Liverpool at M&S Arena, with Chappelle asking Rock if “that s-t hurt” when Smith smacked him. “Goddam right… the motherf-er hit me over a bulls-t joke, the nicest joke I ever told,” responded Rock.

“Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us. Whatever the consequences are…I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again, and lets his real face breathe.”

Will Smith was banned from the Oscars for ten years after slapping Chris Rock during a live broadcast, in response to a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. The story that Rock delivered and called “the nicest” he’d ever told referred to Pinkett Smith’s alopecia and a prospective sequel to G.I. Jane. If you don’t recall the occurrence, you’re among the most fortunate people on earth, so keep it that way.

For the rest of us who are knowledgeably challenged, Smith’s response has been less anticipated than Rock’s side of the story. His “silence” to this point, barring a few jokes in light of other serious moments, has kept people wondering when the SNL alum would let it out. He makes his living speaking into a microphone with finely tuned comments; many would expect his eventual response to be important.

In other words, Rock is using this opportunity to make some great jokes at Will Smith’s expense. In between the jokes, the public watched as Will Smith accepted his ban from The Academy and released a video apology. He has since returned to social media.

Smith noticed his entire career change into uncharted territory just a few moments before he achieved his greatest success, according to Rock. The mask didn’t merely come off; it flew off and hasn’t yet settled back down. However, the Saturday Night Live actor has showed that he’s better than ever before. He’s also made it clear where he stands on media portrayals of victimhood versus victimization.

His most recent comments, made alongside his remarks on Smith, have focused on Meghan Markle. “I just don’t get it,” Rock stated of the drama between her and The Royal Family.