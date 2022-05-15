Chris Rock Drops Will Smith Joke on Stage and then One for Amber Heard Too

Chris Rock made light of Will Smith‘s slap and shredded Amber Heard following the lawsuit against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

During a standup performance Thursday in London, Rock discussed the “new standards” when it comes to sex and addressed the case, emphasizing the need to trust all women other than Heard.

“Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard,” Rock said. “What the f–k is she on? She s–t in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not s–tting fine. She s–t in his bed. Once you s–t in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything. … What the f–k is going on there? Wow. And they had a relationship after that. It must be amazing p—y. … I’ve been with some crazy b—-es but Go—-mit.”

On April 28, Heard’s alleged excrement incident was revealed in court when Depp’s former executive chauffeur and security guard Starling Jenkins III stated that the actress informed him about the “surprise” she had left in Depp’s bed following a quarrel between the ex-couple when they were together.

The security guard also stated that he was transporting Meagan Heard to a Coachella music festival in Indio, California in 2016 when she informed him the defecation was a “horrible practical joke gone wrong.”

During the trial, Depp said he was shown a picture of the bed following the event.

“I had gone to Mr. [security guard Sean] Bett and said, ‘She’s at Coachella. I think it’s a good time to go downtown so that I can get some of my things and get them out of there,’ especially things that were precious to me,” Depp said. “Then he showed me a photograph on his telephone of … it was a photograph of our bed, and on my side of the bed, was human fecal matter. … It was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh. So I did not go down there that day.”

Depp stated that Heard had tried to shift responsibility for the bed’s condition onto his teacup Yorkies.

During Thursday’s comedy performance, Rock also joked about the altercation between himself and Will Smith that took place at the Oscars.

At the Oscars in March, Smith was hit by Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

“I’m OK, if anybody was wondering. I got most of my hearing back,” Rock said at the beginning of the show, adding that he was not going to joke about the slap.

He added, “People expect me to talk about the b——-, I’m not going to talk about it right now, I’ll get to it eventually. On Netflix.”

Later in the show, Rock joked, “Anyone who says ‘words hurt’ has never been punched in the face.”

During his set, Rock criticized comedian Dave Chappelle being assaulted on stage by a spectator during a performance in California. “Everyone’s a victim these days … There are real victims in the world, they deserve to be heard, they deserve our love and compassion,” Rock said. “But if everybody claims to be a victim, then no one hears the real victims. … We say the world is addicted to opioids, no… the world is not addicted to opioids. The number one addiction in the world is attention. One of the easiest ways to get attention is to be infamous, to try to stab Dave Chappelle on stage. Or you can be a victim.”

Rock continues to tour his stand up routine, so we’re betting this isn’t the last time we hear a Will Smith joke!