Chris Rock Declines to File a Police Report after Will Smith Slap During Oscars

Following an ill-advised joke regarding Jada Pinkett-Smith’s hair, Will Smith slugged comedian Chris Rock on stage after the presenter made a comment at his wife’s expense. According to reports, Rock has declined to file a police report against Smith.

The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly told Variety that Rock did not want to file a police report against Smith, but would be able to pursue one at a later date if he wanted to.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report.

“If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

The slap, which has gone viral, came after Rock made the comparison between Pinkett-Smith’s bald head and the 1997 Demi Moore film G. I. Jane, in which she had a shaved head.

“G.I. Jane 2! Can’t wait to see it!” Rock said before Smith stormed the stage.

Once Smith returned to his seat, he yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth” twice at Rock, as the entire Dolby Theatre watched in shocked silence.

Smith accepted his first Best Actor Oscar for King Richard, during which he delivered a emotive address in which he apologized to those in attendance.

“I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love, and care, and concern,” Smith said.

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees.”

Smith went to Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry in order to help him calm down after the slap.