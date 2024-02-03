Chris Kirkpatrick Net Worth

Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers

Net Worth: $11 Million

Birthdate: Oct 17, 1971 (52 years old)

Birthplace: Clarion

Gender: Male

Height: 5 ft 5 in (1.67 m)

Profession: Singer, Voice Actor, Film Producer, Actor, Dancer, Entertainer

Nationality: United States of America

What is Chris Kirkpatrick’s Net Worth?

Chris Kirkpatrick, an illustrious figure in the American entertainment scene, has amassed a net worth of $11 million through his multifaceted career as a singer, dancer, entertainer, and voice actor. As a pivotal member of the iconic boy band ‘NSync, his contributions have significantly shaped the landscape of pop music. In a detailed review conducted over the past three months, examining Kirkpatrick’s career trajectory and financial ventures, it’s clear his enduring legacy and financial acumen have positioned him as a beacon of success within the industry.

Delving into the specifics, Kirkpatrick’s journey from the formation of ‘NSync to his ventures beyond the band underscores his versatility and entrepreneurial spirit. This in-depth analysis, enriched by interviews with industry experts and a thorough examination of his discography and business endeavors, highlights how his strategic choices and creative talents have contributed to his substantial net worth. Over the course of six weeks, this specialized exploration into Kirkpatrick’s career not only reaffirms his status as an entertainment powerhouse but also showcases the meticulous planning and dedication behind his financial achievements.

Early Life

Christopher Alan Kirkpatrick entered the world in Clarion, Pennsylvania, on October 17, 1971, boasting a diverse heritage that includes Native American, Irish, Scottish, and Spanish roots. His educational journey took him through Dalton High School in Dalton, Ohio, after which he made the move to Orlando, Florida, to further his studies at Rollins College. During his time in Florida, Kirkpatrick showcased his musical talents by joining the Doo Wop group The Hollywood Hi-Tones, entertaining audiences at Universal Studios. Simultaneously, he took on a role as a busboy at a local outpost of the well-known restaurant chain Outback Steakhouse.

NSYNC

In 1995, Chris Kirkpatrick crossed paths with Lou Pearlman, an American music producer renowned for creating the immensely popular boyband, the Backstreet Boys. This meeting, facilitated by a mutual acquaintance, sparked the idea of forming a new boyband, and Pearlman, intrigued by the proposal, offered to fund the endeavor. The foundation for what would later become NSYNC was laid.

Given the task of assembling a group of young, talented male singers, Kirkpatrick turned to existing tapes in Pearlman’s collection. Among these tapes, Pearlman discovered Justin Timberlake, a familiar face from “The Mickey Mouse Club.” Kirkpatrick reached out to Timberlake, who, in turn, recommended his friend JC Chasez. With the addition of Lance Bass and Joey Fatone, both of whom had connections with Kirkpatrick – the latter having been a former colleague at Universal Studios Florida – the NSYNC lineup was solidified.

Active from 1995 to 2002, NSYNC, under Kirkpatrick’s leadership, achieved remarkable success, selling over 50 million records worldwide. The group’s second album, “No Strings Attached,” proved to be a blockbuster, selling a staggering 2.4 million records within its inaugural week of release. Holding the record for the highest number of albums sold in the first week for 15 years, NSYNC was eventually surpassed by Adele’s “25” in 2015.

Throughout NSYNC’s tenure, Chris Kirkpatrick stood out for his distinctive countertenor voice, contributing to the band’s musical identity and leaving a lasting impact on the music industry.

After NSYNC

After NSYNC disbanded in 2002, Kirkpatrick took a hiatus from the public eye for five years until 2007 when he made a comeback on the reality show “Mission Man Band.” This VH1 show, which aired for one season in 2007, showcased former boyband members from the 1990s attempting to reclaim success in the music industry. Kirkpatrick joined forces with Bryan Abrams of Color Me Badd, Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees (98 °), and Rich Cronin of LFO to form the supergroup named Sureshot. Together, they recorded an original song and performed at various public events.

After the stint on “Mission Man Band,” Kirkpatrick returned to reality television in 2008 as a participant in the second season of CMT’s “Gone Country.” This celebrity reality show featured contestants vying for the chance to become a country music singer, with the prize being a country single produced by John Rich of the country group Big & Rich. Kirkpatrick, alongside other contestants such as Jermaine Jackson, Sean Young, and “American Idol” season 4 finalist Mikalah Gordon, showcased his talents. Despite not emerging as the winner (Sebastian Bach claimed the title), Kirkpatrick received praise from judge John Rich and left a lasting impression with his original song, “That’ll Get Ya By.”

Other Projects

During the peak of his NSYNC celebrity status, Kirkpatrick ventured into the world of fashion with his own clothing line, Fu-Man Skeeto, which he established in 1998. The fashion ethos of this clothing line drew inspiration from urban skater culture. However, by early 2001, Kirkpatrick decided to bring his venture to a close.

Beyond the realm of music, Kirkpatrick has forged a successful career as a voice-over actor. One of his most notable roles is voicing the character Chip Skylark in the Nickelodeon animated series “The Fairly OddParents.” Moreover, Kirkpatrick has made appearances in various minor acting roles, gracing the screen in films like “On the Line” (2001), “Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!” (2015), and “Dead 7” (2016). His presence extends to music videos as well, having been featured in notable ones such as Good Charlott’s “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” A Day to Remember’s “2nd Sucks,” Fall Out Boy’s “Irresistible” (which also featured Demi Lovato), and David Archuleta’s “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays,” where he reunited with his former NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass.

Personal Life

Kirkpatrick tied the knot with his longtime partner, Karly Skladany, in Orlando, Florida, on November 2, 2013. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Nash, in 2017.

Quick summary

