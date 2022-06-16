Chris Hemsworth Says He Has Turned Down Opportunities Because They Won’t Be Shot In Australia

Chris Hemsworth has revealed that after his recent experience filming his upcoming film, Spiderhead, in the Australian state of Queensland, he turned down roles before because they wouldn’t shoot in his native country.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Hemsworth said how delighted he was to work on the new Nextflix film on the Gold Coast, Queensland after he made the request during the epidemic.

“The last three or four films I’ve done were supposed to shoot in Atlanta or the UK, and I said, ‘I’m not doing it unless it shoots here.’ I’ve said that a few times, and sometimes it goes in my favor and sometimes not, and that’s when I’ll see one of those other Chrises off in the role up in the UK or somewhere”

Hemsworth added that Australian crew members he’s met and worked with have complained about not being able to make films in Australia. He also spoke about how being near to his family helped him work down under.

“I just prefer to be here; I’ve got three young kids and I love being here. I’ve travelled so much over the last few years and loved it, but this is my home. And half the time I see so many Australian crew members on sets overseas, and everyone’s saying the same thing: ‘Why couldn’t we have shot this back home?’ I feel thankful to be able to have an opinion in it, and that it’s worked out a few times the last few years.”

Hemsworth pointed out how, while big film and superhero projects are restricted to working in specific locations, smaller films, like as those on Netflix, allow you to utilize various shooting sites because of money, allowing for greater variety when it comes to telling smaller and specialized tales.

“Whatever the model is, I think as many different spaces and platforms that exist where we can continue to tell stories is such a bonus, and on any level – whether it be, ‘OK, we’re only making films at the $10-$20 million range versus the $20-$50 or $50-$150,’ or whatever – it’s fantastic.

Because there was a period recently when there was a lot of uncertainty in the film industry, about, ‘How much work is there now?’ and ‘Are we making films any more?’ And that’s what’s been so great about working at home and talking to crew that have worked here for 40 years. There was a real dip in production, and now it feels like it’s reinvigorated and there’s another life to it. So it’s all positive.”

The film, Spiderhead, is based on George Saunders’ short story Escape from Spiderhead. The film centers on two convicted criminals who may have their sentence reduced if they volunteer for medical testing. So far, the picture has received a lukewarm response from critics.

On June 17, 2022, Netflix will premiere Spiderhead.