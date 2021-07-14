Rick And Morty has become huge over the last few years! The show has spawned at least a million memes, has brought Szechuan sauce back, and given us a ton of really awesome jokes. Pickle Rick are now words that millions of people recognize, and we don’t even have to wait a million years between episodes. Here’s an interesting fact you might not know, though! Did you know Chris Evans was almost in Rick And Morty?

The show has had some significant stars join the cast, even if it was only for one or two episodes. Sometimes it’s a little easier to get some of those stars on board, because they just love the show! That’s gotta be an awesome feeling, for everyone involved.

Scott Marder, the producer of Rick And Morty, discussed all these things recently during an interview with Monsters And Critics! He was asked on if they have their eyes on any actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Well, turns out that Chris Evans loves Rick And Morty, so even Captain America loves the show! That’s how you know it’s some good stuff, right? This comes from the Monsters And Critics interview!

“We’ve danced around that. There was a character that was up for grabs for him this season, but I can’t remember who that ended up going to. He’s definitely on our radar… I’m a big comic book nerd from back in the day, so like all the Marvel dudes are very much on my radar.” is what Marder said before being asked about how the show picks its many guest stars! “Most of them are [fans]. Sometimes we hear people are just fans. Other times, we’ve got a great casting department, and a lot of times they’re just on the ball and offering up the perfect people for those roles. It’s normally pretty organic. Thankfully, this show is so huge that it’s normally pretty quick to get an answer from people… on stuff which makes our lives easier”

Can you believe Chris Evans was almost in Rick And Morty?

Rick And Morty is currently airing its fifth season on Adult Swim!