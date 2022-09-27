Chris Davidson, Pro Surfer, Dies In Alleged Bar Assault

Chris Davidson was allegedly killed after a physical altercation.

On the night of Saturday, Sept. 27, 45-year-old former world champion surfer Chris Davidson died after an assault, as reported by ABC News. His fellow Australian surfer and friend Mark Occhilupo called the event “tragic.”

The pro surfer was reportedly struck in the head outside the bar, and police were dispatched to Sportsmans Way at South West Rocks.

The surfer from Sydney fell to the ground and struck his head on the pavement.



While unconscious, paramedics tried to treat him Davidson was rushed to Kempsey Hospital with severe injuries. He later passed away from his injuries at the hospital. A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged for the crime.

According to the New York Post, Grant Coleman was arrested and refused bail before appearing before Port Macquarie Bail Court.

Davidson, nicknamed “Davo,” in the surfing world, excelled in competitions throughout Australia and internationally. In 2009, he made it to the final at Billabong Pro in Spain but was defeated by Adriano de Souza of Brazil. Davidson’s talent was evident early on when he joined Rip Curl Search team and starred in free-surfing films alongside his friend Mick Fanning.

At his peak, according to the feature, he was "one of the most gifted surfers in the world" per Surf magazine Tracks.