Fans of The Walking Dead will be incredibly familiar with Andrew Lincoln, the series’ lead for nine years! He played Rick Grimes, and not only was he the star but he was also incredibly popular. He departed the show during its ninth season but we still miss him. Luckily, we can still enjoy him in other films! For example, you should check out this awesome Andrew Lincoln film on Netflix!

The film we’re talking about is actually a Christmas movie, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy it year-round? It’s a film that has a huge cast of incredibly talented actors and is just cute overall. Plus, with things so bleak these days, why wouldn’t we want to feel good with a nice holiday film.

Have you guessed the film we’re talking about yet? Yeah, you probably have. We’re talking about Love Actually, which ended up being a huge commercial hit for director Richard Curtis! The film was so good it actually was shortlisted for a Golden Globe in the best picture category.

The film was recently added to Netflix, even though we’re in the middle of the summer. Like we said above, though, there’s nothing stopping us from watching it even if Christmas is some time away! I’ll have you know I watch Home Alone all the time!

Don’t believe us on the awesome cast? Here are some of the other actors included in Love Actually: Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Bill Nighy, Chiwitel Ejiofor and Martin Freeman!

You’ll all recognize Alan Rickman as Professor Snape from Harry Potter! That right there is enough star power to carry the entire movie. Not to mention, we miss Alan Rickman as well.

At any rate, you should really check out this awesome Andrew Lincoln film on Netflix! Have some fun!