Charlize Theron Shares Her ‘Doctor Strange 2′ Character in a Behind-the-Scenes Video

Even going so far as to turn off comments on the movie’s official Twitter feed, Marvel went to great lengths to keep Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ spoilers under wraps. After more than a week in theaters, it’d be reasonable to conclude that the ban has been lifted.

Even so, Charlize Theron didn’t keep it a secret for long before announcing her role as the sorceress Clea. The same day that Sam Raimi‘s sequel opened in theaters, the Academy Award winner made her debut on Twitter by revealing the news.

Sneaky peaky BTS pic.twitter.com/w252Cx6w7U — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) May 13, 2022

Then, she went on to show a behind-the-scenes photo of herself in full Clea makeup, which was followed by a production still displaying the MCU’s new power couple. Theron has now given another BTS glimpse of her being scanned into the database for future reference.

Having Theron’s star make her debut in a mid-credits sequence smacked of vague sequel teases that would never be fulfilled for years, but we’ll let it slide when the actress is such a big name and proven ass-kicking. The 46-year-old now has prominent parts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Fast & Furious, and The Old Guard all at once, making it clear once again that she’s got no intention of stepping down as one of the industry’s premiere action heroes any time soon.

As for when we’ll get to see her again, Doctor Strange 3 is the most likely scenario. However, maybe Clea will return before then.