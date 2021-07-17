Charlie Cox Discusses Daredevil Cancellation!

Fans of the hit Marvel series Daredevil are still stunned over the show’s cancellation from streaming giant Netflix just under two weeks ago. As it turns out, Daredevil star Charlie Cox, who played Matt Murdock/Daredevil on the series, was just as stunned when he heard the news himself.

Speaking recently to Entertainment Weekly, Cox commented for the first time on the show’s surprising cancellation on Netflix. He said:

[row]“A lot of us really expected to keep going, and I certainly did. The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell, and although I understand [the cancellation], I’m very saddened by that. It’s just how business works, but also, these characters mean a lot to people. It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years.”[/row]

Though the series will no longer air on the Netflix streaming platform, it looks like we haven’t seen the last of Matt Murdock and his crew, which hopefully means Cox will be reprising the role at some point in the future.

Shortly after the cancelation announcement was made, Marvel released a statement saying:

[row]“Marvel is extremely grateful to the huge audience that loved Marvel’s Daredevil. From the moment of young Matt’s first act of heroism to the birth of Page, Murdock, & Nelson, it has been an unbelievable journey. We are incredibly proud of the amazing showrunners and writers starting with Drew Goddard and Steven DeKnight, Marco Ramirez and Doug Petrie and Erik Oleson, Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Vincent D’Onofrio and our casts who brought our characters to life with such excellence, and every one of the fantastic crews in NYC. We look forward to more adventures with the Man without Fear in the future.”[/row]

Whether or not this means the show will be moving to Disney’s new streaming platform, Disney+, or perhaps there’s another fate in mind for the characters, Marvel’s interest in future plans for the series make sense given the suggested report of its popularity. Here’s hoping we get a lot more Daredevil in the future.

