Black Panther: Chadwick Boseman Got Absolutely Robbed – Fans Upset And Claim Racism!

For years people have been claiming the Oscars are kind of… racist. I’m not here to comment on that, but I will discuss what happened a little. See, the late Chadwick Boseman was up for an Oscar and many, many people thought he was going to win. In many ways, the Oscars were incredibly progressive. We saw many people of color win for one thing or another. Chadwick Boseman was the shoo-in though. As you can guess from the title of this article – and the fact you’ve probably already heard, Chadwick Boseman did not win. He lost in the best actor category to Anthony Hopkins, an old white dude. A great actor, don’t get me wrong, but still an old white dude. Oh, want to know what was really a slap in the face? The man didn’t even show up, so he wasn’t there to pick up his award and people have… feelings. I agree though, Chadwick Boseman for absolutely robbed!

You know what’s crazy about the whole thing? What’s making everyone cry shenanigans is that the award is usually given out much earlier in the show. For some strange, unknown reason best actor was moved to the very end of the show. Is it possible that the people behind this award show knew what they were about to do? It’s possible that it was moved to the very end so that the show would end immediately after. I don’t know if I believe all that, but I have to admit changing when the award is given out is a little strange.

There’s also the fact that Chadwick Boseman deserved that award. Period. Not only was he a phenomenal actor but also an incredible human being. He inspired so many people with his work, especially with his role in Black Panther, and I can’t believe that’s how the show ended.

What do you think? Was Chadwick Boseman got absolutely robbed? Or is it just how the cooking crumbled?