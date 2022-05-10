Celebrity with the Highest Net Worth: Here’s the Top Ten Richest Celebrities

Published on May 10th, 2022 | Updated on May 10th, 2022 | By FanFest

Super rich celebrities come in a wide variety of forms, but they are all distinguished by their insane levels of wealth, which the rest of us can’t comprehend. Take a look at these incredible amounts of net worth. Based on data from CelebrityNetWorth, let’s find out who the celebrity with the highest net worth is!

Slavica Ecclestone — Net Worth: $1.2 Billion

Slavica Ecclestone, the ex-model and ex-wife of Formula 1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone, is perhaps unknown to most Americans, but she has made a lot of money outside the limelight since their divorce in 2008.

Paul McCartney — Net Worth: $1.2 Billion

Paul McCartney is just as valuable as Slavica Ecclestone, but his knighthood will be helpful in elevating him to ninth place. McCartney still makes millions of dollars in royalties and licensing fees each year, as well as a lot of money through MPL Communications’ publishing company.

Jay-Z — Net Worth: $1.3 Billion

Jay-Z, who began his career in the music business and has since earned millions of dollars while staying on top, has amassed a considerable sum of money over the years.

The Kardashians — Net Worth: $2 Billion

It feels wrong to lump the Kardashians together on this list, but when you combine their combined worth of $2 billion, it’s fair.

— Jami Gertz —Net Worth: $3 Billion

Gertz began her career as a child actress, appearing in films like “The Lost Boys,” “Less Than Zero,” and “Twister,” but her real money comes from her marriage to billionaire Ares Management co-founder Tony Ressler. The pair are also Atlanta Hawks co-owners.

Kanye West — Net Worth: $3.2 Billion

Kanye West has established a number of lucrative enterprises out of his meteoric career, earning over $3.2 billion in earnings during his years.

Oprah Winfrey — Net Worth: $3.5 Billion

This year, Oprah has made it to the top of yet another rich list. The entertainment magnate, author, and super celebrity is ranked fourth this year.

Steven Spielberg — Net Worth: $7 Billion

Steven Spielberg is a busy guy. He’s active in the film industry, producing, writing, and directing projects while also investing in various ways. In addition to all of that money he made off his classic films of the 1980s and 1990s.

George Lucas — Net Worth: $10 Billion

Steven Spielberg is the world’s second-richest filmmaker, according to Forbes magazine, with a net worth of $6.8 billion. George Lucas has passed him by around $3 billion, which isn’t nothing. Lucas has been dubbed the wealthiest celebrity on Earth at times, but not if you take our last competitor into account.

— Net Worth: $53 Billion

With a net worth of $35.7 billion, novelist Scott has done extraordinarily well for herself, though her money might be partly linked to her involvement in the Amazon company’s foundation and marriage to tech magnate Jeff Bezos, who is number 23 on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.