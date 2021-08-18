Catwoman: Hunted Anime Film Coming From DC Comics!

There is a brand new animated Catwoman film coming courtesy of DC Comics and Warner Bros! Catwoman: Hunted is coming and the voice cast has been revealed too! Elizabeth Gillies is taking the lead as Catwoman in the film. Stephanie Beatriz joins as Batwoman and Jonathan Banks will be the villain of the film, Black Mask.

Funnily enough, when Ruby Rose stepped down as Batwoman for The CW series Stephanie Beatriz was one of the people fans wanted to take over the role. That obviously didn’t happen, and Javicia Leslie ended up getting the role instead. She’s been doing an awesome job, too.

The film will have a heavy focus on Catwoman, as you might have guessed from the title. The whole thing is using an anime style which will certainly be interesting. This won’t be the first time DC has used an anime style. Batman: Ninja immediately springs to mind, for example.

The film will follow Catwoman as she steals a priceless jewel. pretty standard stuff. She is a cat burglar after all. This will cause quite a few Gotham villains to be angry with her, not to mention it’ll get Interpol and Batwoman after her too.

The Hollywood Reporter are the ones who revealed along this, and they also list the rest of the cast as “Jonathan Banks as Black Mask, Steve Blum as Solomon Grundy, Lauren Cohan as Julia Pennyworth, Keith David as Tobias Whale, Zehra Fazal as Talia al Ghul & Nosferata, Jonathan Frakes as King Faraday & Boss Moxie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Barbara Minerva/Cheetah, Kelly Hu as Cheshire, Andrew Kishino as Mr. Yakuza & Domino 6, Eric Lopez as Domino 1, Jacqueline Obradors as La Dama, and Ron Yuan as Doctor Tzin.”

Finally, they also revealed the people making it! Greg Weisman wrote the script and Shinsuke Terasawa will be directing. Ethan Spaulding is listed as a producer with Colin A.B.V. Lewis doing the same. Finally, Sam Register is the executive producer.

Catwoman: Hunted should be out in early 2022.