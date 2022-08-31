Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Stunning Throwback Picture From The 80s

Hollywood A-lister Catherine Zeta-Jones, born in Swansea and raised in Mumbles, delighted fans by posting a nostalgic photo on Facebook with the caption: “Found this photo the other day. My 80s jeans look [laughing emoji] my 18th birthday gift on my wrist.”

In the beautiful photograph, Zeta-Jones is wearing a white t-shirt, waistcoat and jeans while posed during what one commentators suggests may have been a 1989 photoshoot– just before she moved to America to start her successful film career at 20 years old.

Fans of the actress and Oscar-winning star will not be disappointed by her latest offering, which provides a peek into her life. She previously gave adoring followers a glimpse inside her life earlier this month, when she uploaded a moving video of herself with her two children and spouse Michael Douglas dancing together.

A fan from the “80s chick” commented: “That’s a lovely photo. My daughter turns 18 next month. We think we are so grown up at that age. Young, sweet and innocent. Love the jeans! I was an 80s chick too.”