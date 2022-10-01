FanFest

A truly fun experience!

Catherine Zeta-Jones Praises Kate Middleton: ‘I Love Our Princess Of Wales’

Published on September 30th, 2022 | Updated on September 30th, 2022 | By FanFest

Catherine Zeta-Jones is thrilled for her home country’s new princess, Kate Middleton.

On Wednesday, the actress posted a photo of Middleton hugging 9-year-old Charlotte Widdifield in a period costume. On Tuesday, the queen, 40, made her first trip to Wales since she was created princess and duke.

“I love our Princess of Wales,” the wife of Michael Douglas captioned the post. “I love our Welsh National Costume.”

The death of Queen Elizabeth II was previously acknowledged by Prince Philip. The queen died on September 8 at the age of 96.

Zeta-Jones paid a visit to her birthplace, Swansea, Wales, in 2019 to receive the Freedom of the City of Swansea. In 2011, she was given an award by the royal family for her services to cinema and charity. She was promoted to Commander of the British Empire in recognition of her contributions to film production and charity.

 

Related Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SEEN ON

as seen on promo graphic

SEEN ON

as seen on promo graphic