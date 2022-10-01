Catherine Zeta-Jones Praises Kate Middleton: ‘I Love Our Princess Of Wales’

Catherine Zeta-Jones is thrilled for her home country’s new princess, Kate Middleton.

On Wednesday, the actress posted a photo of Middleton hugging 9-year-old Charlotte Widdifield in a period costume. On Tuesday, the queen, 40, made her first trip to Wales since she was created princess and duke.

“I love our Princess of Wales,” the wife of Michael Douglas captioned the post. “I love our Welsh National Costume.”

Zeta-Jones paid a visit to her birthplace, Swansea, Wales, in 2019 to receive the Freedom of the City of Swansea. In 2011, she was given an award by the royal family for her services to cinema and charity. She was promoted to Commander of the British Empire in recognition of her contributions to film production and charity.