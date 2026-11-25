Tribus Games Indie’s November 25 release turns every direction into two decisions, with Xbox and Windows editions listed individually.

Cat Mirror reaches Xbox on November 25 with a puzzle premise that is easy to understand and harder to carry out. The player controls two cats whose moves mirror each other. A route that helps one can put the other somewhere unhelpful, so the shared input turns an ordinary choice of direction into a problem about two bodies on a board. Xbox Wire named the date in its November 20 release roundup. The Microsoft Store credits Tribus Games Indie as both developer and publisher.

The launch is documented across separate listings for Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and Windows. Those listings are useful to check individually because the platform and purchase details attach to the edition shown on the page. The Series X and S listing identifies the game as single player and gives it an Everyone rating. That makes the two-cat setup a point worth clarifying straight away. One player is supposed to think about both figures and coordinate their paths.

Why the reflection is the rule that matters

A static picture of something symmetrical can teach a viewer where its halves are. Cat Mirror has to make the same idea matter while the player is choosing a route. Pressing a direction changes two positions. That gives a movement a second consequence, which may be easy to miss if the player mainly watches the animal closest to its destination. The puzzle begins when both places have to be considered in the same decision.

The developer’s store description says that every move is mirrored. That is enough to explain why branching paths can create an interesting problem even if a particular stage contains few pieces. If a safe direction for one figure produces an awkward move on the other side, the player can no longer make progress by repeatedly choosing whichever move looks closest to a visible goal. They need to stop and consider where both sides will end up. A short move can be more difficult to choose than a long route on an ordinary board.

A useful way into that logic is to treat the cats as a pair before studying either one separately. First establish what a direction does on both sides. Then imagine how that next position will affect the second input. On paper, something like this might feel simple. In a game, animation and attraction to a particular corner can pull attention away from the other half. Remembering to look for both consequences is already part of learning to play.

What players can check before buying

Xbox’s weekly roundup is useful for the date. The store pages provide the more relevant device information. The Series X and S page lists optimization for those consoles, achievements and cloud saves. It also describes forms of cloud play that require purchase and depend on account or plan conditions. A cloud-play label is separate from a promise that the game is included in an existing library. Check the exact purchase page if that distinction matters to the device where the game will be played.

The Xbox One and Windows listings deserve the same close read. They confirm that editions are listed for those platforms. Their presence does not tell a buyer whether one purchase entitles them to use the others. Separate store entries are one reason to confirm both the store’s platform field and the purchase entitlement. A household switching between an older console and a Windows computer may reach a different purchase decision from a player using one device for all sessions.

The single-player designation leaves room for informal help if someone else is sitting nearby. A young player could take the controller while another person keeps track of what changed for the second cat. Then they can exchange roles. That becomes a useful exercise in explaining a move out loud. It creates a way to play together on a couch without making a claim about a built-in multiplayer mode. The game supplies one control problem, and two people can make a conversation out of it.

How one rule can make a varied puzzle

A small puzzle game can give its entire identity to the relationship between an input and its effect. For that to stay interesting, the game needs to teach the relationship in a way the player can repeat and eventually reconsider. One possible sign of that progress is that a player stops finding the two movements surprising but starts noticing situations where their order matters. They have learned the rule and can begin to solve a problem with it instead of needing to think about the controller first.

There are two satisfying points at which to stop and notice what happened. One is when a move appears to fail because a player has followed only one character. The other is when the player recognizes that a move away from an obvious destination can prepare the pair to advance together. Both can be meaningful even in a compact game because the difficult part belongs to the relationship between the two paths. It gives a small screen more to communicate than the board’s size might suggest.

DayOne’s overview of Xbox’s November 23–27 releases also places Cat Mirror in the Wednesday lineup. That weekly context belongs in the story because brief puzzle releases often appear beside considerably larger projects. An easily stated mechanic is valuable when somebody is deciding what to try, and a clear store listing can settle questions about devices and audience before launch day is lost in a long list.

For the November 25 release, the question to bring to Cat Mirror is concrete. Can you look at where a move puts both animals before treating it as progress for either? Tribus Games Indie and Xbox have supplied enough information to understand the challenge. How long it takes to stop looking at just one side will vary by player, and that is a promising subject for a puzzle based so closely on attention.

A second look at the store screenshots can help a player see if the presentation matches that approach. The useful things to inspect are whether both figures are easy to locate and whether their routes can be compared without hunting for a menu. Clarity matters in a puzzle that asks the player to hold two positions in mind, particularly for someone playing on a smaller display.

Sources

Next Week on Xbox: New Games for November 23 to 27 — Xbox Wire, November 20, 2026

Cat Mirror — Xbox Store, November 25, 2026 release listing

Cat Mirror (Xbox One) — Xbox Store, Undated storefront listing

Cat Mirror (Windows) — Xbox Store, Undated storefront listing

Everything Coming to Xbox November 23–27 — DayOne, November 20, 2026

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