Captain America 4 Confirmed! Anthony Mackie Returning!

We’ve all heard the story of how Anthony Mackie was told about Captain America 4 from a grocery clerk. Fans got overzealous, and it looked like the film wasn’t officially confirmed at the time. Things are different now since Captain America 4 is confirmed! Anthony Mackie is picking up the shield once again, to return to the role of Captain America!

Marvel Studios closed the deal with Mackie, and the film is even being co-written by Malcolm Spellman. This is the man who wrote the brilliant The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Disney+ series! That series is actually where Sam Wilson officially picked up the mantle of Captain America!

We don’t know too much about the movie beyond that, not even who else is in the film. We can make some educated guesses though. It would be strange if Captain America 4 didn’t pick up some of the plot points introduced on Disney+. The big question is whether or not Bucky will be returning as the Winter Soldier. We hope so, though!

The other problem arises once you consider how many films Marvel has coming out, as well as those currently in development. Their slots are pretty full for the next couple of years. This leaves us wondering whether or not something will have to move. Either that, or we might be waiting a long time for Captain America 4.

Regardless of how long it takes, fans will undoubtedly be excited about the return of Captain America. Officially, that is!

We’ll keep an eye out for more news on the fourth Captain America film. Until then, it might be the perfect time to revisit The Falcon And The Winter Soldier on Disney+! Hell, if you want more Captain America, you can rewatch all of those films on Disney+ as well!

Which Captain America film is your favorite? Are you excited about the fourth one? Are you happy Captain America 4 is confirmed? Let us know in the comments!