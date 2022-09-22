Candace Cameron Bure’s Next Christmas Movie Interest Revealed

Candace Cameron Bure is a popular actress who has starred in many holiday films on networks like The Hallmark Channel.

This year, she’s keeping that tradition alive. It has been reported by TV Fanatic that she will be appearing in A Christmas…Present with Marc Blucas. The film, which is set to air in November, is the first project of Full House alum’s Candy Rock Entertainment since she signed a partnership agreement with Great American Media. The company will develop, produce, and distribute original content that features her as the lead star.

The new film will be premiering as part of Great American Christmas, the network’s holiday programming franchise which returns on October 30th. From now until the end of 2022, every Saturday and Sunday will bring new film premieres, and Christmas movies will play all day and all night.

In the movie, Bure and Blucas portray Maggie and Eric Larson, a professional couple with a busy family who decide to go to their widowed brother’s home for Christmas. The holiday becomes strange as each member of the family has different expectations. As events unfold, Maggie slowly begins to understand and accept the true meaning of Christmas.

Gerald Webb, Ford Englerth, and Cameron Bure are the film’s producers. The executive producers are Brad Krevoy, Eric Jarboe, Amanda Phillips, Amy Krell, Lorenzo Nardini, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, and Jimmy Townsend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure)

“A Christmas … Present is about slowing down enough to recognize what’s right in front of our eyes,” Bure added when the project was announced. “The hustle and bustle of the Christmas season will arrive before we know it, but it’s through the quiet moments that we hear God speak to us, directing our path to what’s most important.”

“Candace is an incredibly talented and collaborative filmmaker whom I have had the pleasure of working with for more than 15 years,” said Great American Media president and CEO Bill Abbot, Variety reports. “I am thrilled to be kicking off our partnership with a must-see film like ‘A Christmas…Present,’ which will delight our fans this holiday season and is indicative of the memorable movies and family-friendly entertainment that Great American Media is looking forward to creating with Candace and the Candy Rock team.”