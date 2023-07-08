Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Claims She Tried to Get Miss Benny’s Gay Character Fired on ‘Fuller House’

Candace Cameron Bure is addressing accusations of homophobia leveled against her in a recent TikTok video.

In the video, Miss Benny, who played a gay character named Casey on “Fuller House” before coming out as transgender, implied that Candace Cameron Bure wanted to have a queer character removed from the show. Miss Benny did not mention Bure by name but hinted at her alleged opposition to a queer character on “Fuller House.”

The allegations arose from a previous video in which Miss Benny mentioned experiencing homophobia on the set of the show. When asked if Bure was involved, Miss Benny responded with more details.

In response to the accusations, Bure issued a statement to Fox News Digital, denying the claims. She stated that she never asked for Miss Benny’s character to be removed from the show and did not express any objections to having queer characters on “Fuller House.” Bure emphasized that the show has always embraced a diverse range of characters and expressed appreciation for Miss Benny’s portrayal of Casey.

Candace Cameron Bure is speaking out after #Glamorous star Miss Benny claimed that a cast member tried to have their character removed from Netflix’s #FullerHouse #THRNews pic.twitter.com/lUSxCAzrhw — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 7, 2023

Miss Benny’s TikTok video also mentioned feeling targeted by an adult, despite being a teenage actor, and expressed surprise at the situation. She highlighted that she only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters (referring to Bure or Jodie Sweetin) during her time on the show.

It’s worth noting that Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner on “Fuller House,” has been vocal in her support of the LGBT+ community, which led some fans to assume that Miss Benny’s comments were directed at Bure.

In response to Miss Benny’s claim that they didn’t speak, Bure clarified that they didn’t share any scenes together on set, which limited their interaction. She wished Miss Benny the best in her statement.