Camila Mendes Breaks Her Silence On the Cancellation of ‘Riverdale’

Published on May 20th, 2022 | Updated on May 20th, 2022 | By FanFest

Camila Mendes, the actress who plays Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, has finally spoken about the show’s cancellation, which was revealed by The CW on Thursday.

Mendes let her fans know about how she felt when she tweeted a heartfelt message to her followers:

“One more season to deliver the ending you all deserve 💖 so much love for all the fans who were here since day one and never left. wouldn’t have made it this far without you!!”

Unlike other shows that The CW recently cut, Riverdale will be given a proper send-off. It will conclude after season 7, which is expected to premiere in 2023. According to Deadline, The CW’s CEO Mark Pedowitz announced the cancellation at the network’s upfronts and added that he has the showrunner’s backing.

“I am a big believer of giving series that have had a long run an appropriate send-off. We had a long conversation with [showrunner] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] yesterday and he is thrilled with the decision. We are going to treat the show in the manner it deserves. It’s been an iconic pop culture star and we want to make sure that it goes out the right way.”

Since 2017, Riverdale has aired on The CW. Although certain people value a program finishing after a reasonable length of time, saddened fans of the teen drama have already started #SaveRiverdale tweets.

Stay tuned for the final season of Riverdale, which series star KJ Apa (Archie) promises will have “with a bang.”