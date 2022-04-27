Cameras Catch Johnny Depp Drawing a Portrait of Woman During Trail Against Amber Heard

During his contentious defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is keeping himself entertained by making detailed drawings on Post-it notes.

Johnny Depp, 58, was filmed Tuesday passing on a spontaneous courtroom drawing to his lawyer Benjamin Chew during the informal hearing.

The Post-It note appears to be a sketch of a woman, but it is unclear at this time. Depp’s lawyer removes his eyeglasses to have a closer look at the artwork as the actor speaks in his ear next to one another.

Depp’s attorney studies the courthouse drawing, then clasps his hand to his heart and gestures towards Depp. Meanwhile, the “Edward Scissorhands” actor seems ecstatic about his Post-It masterpiece.

The court was waiting for Plaintiff witness Tara Roberts, plaintiff’s Island Estate Manager, to connect via video with Judge Penney Azcarate early on during the hearing Tuesday. According to her statements, Roberts stated that she remembered he “was passed out on the beach” in front of his children in 2013.

Johnny Depp is suing Heard, 36, for $50 million, claiming he was the victim of domestic violence in their relationship and was “broken” by the time their marriage came to an end.

Tuesday, which was the ninth day of the trial, featured nearly two hours of a pre-recorded deposition being viewed by the jury. In a May 21, 2016 domestic call to the “Aquaman” actress’ and Depp’s penthouse, LAPD Officer Melissa Saenz said that she and her partner decided there had been no wrongdoing.

Officer Saenz’s attorney disputes the claim that she and her partner did not take notes or photographs because they had found Heard uncooperative. There had been no indications of domestic violence, according to Officer Saenz.

On Monday, Deppp took the stand in a highly anticipated day of testimony in which he recounted his experience. The defamation claims are tied to a 2018 Washington Post op-ed published by heard that described herself as a victim of domestic violence but did not explicitly name Depp. Heard is suing Depp for $100 million in a counter-claim.

Fans were shocked in recent days by testimony regarding the actors’ private lives, as Heard and Depp paint a portrait of their turbulent marriage in court. On Depp’s fourth day on the witness stand, his attorneys played audio from a 2016 conversation with Heard in a San Francisco hotel room, one year before their divorce was finalized in 2017.

The “Fear and Loathing” actor pleaded with the pair to issue a joint statement about their love for one another as a “peaceful resolution.” However, Heard responded that he should inform the world about his alleged abuse.

“Tell the world, Johnny,” she said. “Tell them I, Johnny Depp — a man — I’m a victim, too, of domestic violence.”

Another clip played by Heard’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, included Depp calling her a “c–t” and saying, “Shut up, fata-s.”

Depp is also heard threatening to cut himself with a knife in one chilling audio recording.

“That’s psychologically, emotionally where I was,” he told the court. “At the end, I was broken … I thought the only answer is here, take my blood, that’s all I’ve got left.”