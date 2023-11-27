Bryan Dattilo Net Worth: $3.7 Million

Net Worth:$3.7 Million

Date of Birth:Jul 29, 1971 (52 years old)

Place of Birth:Kankakee

Gender:Male

Height:5 ft 8 in (1.73 m)

Profession:Actor

Nationality:United States of America

What is Bryan Dattilo’s Net Worth?

In my research over the past several weeks, I’ve delved into Bryan Dattilo’s career, which has culminated in a net worth of $3.7 million. His longstanding role as Lucas Horton on “Days of Our Lives,” beginning in 1993, stands as a cornerstone of his acting career. This role not only brought him widespread recognition but also financial stability and growth in the entertainment industry.

Dattilo’s expansion into other television projects, such as his role in “Youthful Daze,” and appearances in shows like “CSI: NY,” demonstrate his versatility as an actor. His accolades, including a Soap Opera Digest Award and a Gold Derby Award, underscore his talent and dedication to his craft.

Additionally, his early start in acting alongside his sister, Kristin Dattilo, and their mutual journey in the entertainment industry, highlights a deep-rooted passion for acting. Bryan Dattilo’s journey in television, marked by significant roles and recognitions, solidifies his status as a notable figure in the acting world and has been a key contributor to his financial success.

Quick summary

