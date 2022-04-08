Bruce Willis’ Wife Posts First Instagram Photo of Actor Since Announcing Retirement and Aphasia Diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis, the wife of actor Bruce Willis, posted photographs with him on her Instagram account today, the first public photo of Willis since his family announced his aphasia diagnosis in March. She captioned it, “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat 🏔🥾 #offthegrid”

The photos depict the couple sitting on a log, seemingly happy, and include “mountain + boot” emojis in the caption, implying that the image was taken during a trek. Mabel Ray Willis is credited with taking this shot. Emma Heming also shared videos of their excursions on Instagram stories.

Following a diagnosis of aphasia, the screen legend announced his retirement from acting on March 30th. Since then, fans and colleagues alike have expressed their feelings of concern and gratitude for the film icon.

Bruce Willis rose to prominence in the late 1980s after his first leading role as NYPD detective John McClane in the Die Hard action film franchise, which cemented his status as a bankable star. Since then, he’s alternated between big-budget action movies and critically acclaimed projects.

Heming Willis, a former model, married Bruce Willis in 2009 at a civil ceremony in Beverly Hills following a wedding in Turks and Caicos. They have two daughters together.