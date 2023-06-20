Bruce Willis’ First Photograph as Grandpa with Rumer Willis’ New Baby Girl

Rumer Willis Cherishes Father’s Day with Bruce Willis After Dementia Diagnosis

Rumer Willis shared a sweet photo of her father, Bruce Willis, holding her daughter Louetta on Father’s Day. The photo was taken just weeks after Willis announced that he was retiring from acting due to his diagnosis of aphasia, a cognitive disorder that affects language.

In the caption, Rumer wrote about how special it was to see her father with his granddaughter. “Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life,” she wrote. “His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful.”

Rumer also thanked her father for being “the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for.” She added, “Best Girl Dad in the game.”

Rumer’s post was met with an outpouring of support from her fans and followers. Many people commented on how heartwarming the photo was, and how happy they were to see Willis looking so happy.

This is not the first time that Rumer has spoken out about her father’s diagnosis. In an interview with People magazine, she said that her family is “leaning on each other” during this difficult time. She also said that her father is “still the same person” he always was, and that he is “still the greatest dad.”

It is clear that Rumer Willis is cherishing every moment she has with her father. Her post on Father’s Day is a testament to the love and respect she has for him. It is also a reminder that even in the face of challenges, family is always there for each other.