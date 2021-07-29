Brooklyn Nine-Nine Final Season Trailer Released

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine final season trailer is finally here! Fans have been waiting for this one for a while. and now we finally have a look at the trailer! The show was cancelled the massive police protests during the Covid-19 Panedemic. Many other factors also affected the decision.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was originally cancelled, before eventually being saved. This makes it one of several shows saved on the brink of cancellation over the last few years. Though, the decision to cancel it never quite made sense in the first place, if we’re being honest.

The show has consistently gotten pretty decent ratings, and amazing critical praise. It is by far one of the funniest shows on television and what’s most surprising is that Brooklyn Nine-Nine does this all without resorting to crude humour.

Don’t get us wrong, there’s nothing wrong with some good ‘ol crude humour, but Brooklyn Nine-Nine circumvents all that with incredibly funny and clever writing. Not only that but it has a huge cast of diverse, hilarious and well written characters. Not to mention, the acting certainly isn’t too shabby either.

Fans were heartbroken when they heard that season 8 would be the final season of their beloved police comedy. It doesn’t seem like the show is going to be saved at the last minute this time, which sucks. But, as long as the show can go out being as hilarious as it has been over the last few years, we should all be happy with that.

We even for a release date and it’s not that far! In fact, it is incredibly close. Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be returning this August. August 12 to be specific, so we only have a few more weeks to go!

What did you guys think of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine final season trailer? Are you excited? Let us know in the comments!