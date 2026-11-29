Julius Randle scored 28 for Brooklyn. Coby White led Charlotte with 37 and gave the Hornets one last possession with a late block.

The Brooklyn Nets spent Saturday night in Charlotte building a 27-point lead and then trying to protect the last of it. They won 118–116 at Spectrum Center on November 28, with Julius Randle scoring 28 points and Michael Porter Jr. adding 23. The Associated Press reported the final margin and the size of the lead, and the NBA’s scorer’s report puts some detail behind Brooklyn’s strong first half. The late score tells you how close Charlotte came. The early possessions explain why Brooklyn could withstand that kind of rally and still leave with the win.

Porter got the Nets moving before the game had settled into its regular substitutions. He scored 16 in the first quarter on four makes in five field-goal attempts. Three of his baskets came from outside the arc, and he made all five of his free throws in the period. Randle contributed another six points in the opening quarter. Porter’s production matters because it gave Brooklyn points in two very different ways. A defense attempting to reduce the quality of his jump shots still had to get through the period without sending him to the line.

Coby White speaks to the media after the November 28 game. Video by the Charlotte Hornets.

Brooklyn built its lead in stages

Porter had 21 by halftime. Randle had 15, and Day’Ron Sharpe had already contributed 11 points and seven rebounds. Those three figures make the lead easier to understand than the final total on its own. Brooklyn had an efficient opening scorer, another forward who continued to supply points and a center contributing on the glass as well as around the basket. The first-half scorer’s report credits Randle with three assists and Sharpe with three. That distribution is another sign that Brooklyn generated chances through several players while it was getting ahead.

The report shows how quickly a possession could change the scale of the lead. Charlotte had 48 points after a Hannes Steinbach free throw with under half a minute remaining in the second quarter. Randle’s next three put Brooklyn at 73. A shot at the end of a period can change how a team enters the locker room even if the underlying problems are the same. Here the late three reinforced what had been true for much of the half. The Hornets needed an extended stretch of better play to be within a possession of the Nets.

The largest lead had already reached 27. Charlotte’s response made that number interesting in retrospect because the second half required a different kind of game from both teams. Brooklyn could afford a few trips without points early in the rally. Once the lead shrank, a single empty trip began to carry the same cost it would in a game that had stayed close all night. Charlotte earned the chance to make that happen by cutting the deficit in stages. It did enough to get within two on the final scoreboard, an outcome that makes the first half and the last few possessions equally relevant.

The Hornets had more than a late run to show for it

Coby White led Charlotte with 37 points, and the team recap credited Naz Reid with 27. Grayson Allen scored 16 off the bench in his return after missing three games, and Steinbach finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Each number describes a different contribution to a team trying to recover a large gap. White and Reid gave Charlotte two primary scoring threats. Allen gave the offense scoring from a player outside the starting five. Steinbach’s rebounds gave the home team a way to affect possessions even on trips when he was far from the first option. The Associated Press also noted that Charlotte’s loss was its seventh straight.

Charlotte still trailed by 14 with four minutes left. Reid’s floater cut it to two with 13 seconds remaining, and White blocked Sharpe’s dunk attempt to give the Hornets another possession. That left three seconds, according to the AP. Charlotte called timeout and got the ball to White, but contact near midcourt went uncalled and the Hornets finished without a final shot. The two-point margin makes that last sequence look like the whole story. White’s block mattered because Charlotte had already put together enough chances to make it count.

It can be tempting to reduce a comeback to the last shot. For a team that had trailed by nearly 30, surviving to play a competitive final stretch depended on a lot more time than that. A series of ordinary stops can be worth as much as a late highlight because the defense has to make each new Charlotte basket reduce the gap. Brooklyn’s enormous cushion gave the Nets time to get a useful possession even after several poor trips. That relationship is the reason a comeback this large can feel both gradual and very quick. The arithmetic changes much faster once it takes only one or two scores to alter the leader.

What Randle and Porter gave Brooklyn

The night’s two leading Nets scorers made different contributions to the chronology. Porter had 21 of his 23 before halftime, based on the official first-half total and the game recap. Randle had 15 of his 28 in that first half. With the margin shrinking, his scoring across both halves mattered. It let Brooklyn maintain an offensive source of points after much of its initial advantage had gone. The final sum of 51 points from the two forwards explains a large share of the win. The split explains why both of them mattered to different parts of it.

The separation is useful for a viewer watching the highlights after the fact. The first-quarter scorer’s report shows why it was difficult for Charlotte to establish comfortable defensive habits early. White’s postgame media availability offers the view from a home team that forced Brooklyn to handle a close game anyway. That is a better account of the result than treating a 27-point lead as though it should have taken care of the rest of the night. A cushion can be spent over several bad minutes. Winning after it nearly disappears still requires somebody to deliver an answer.

Charlotte left the game with evidence of what its offense can do after a slow start, and Brooklyn kept the result its first half had put within reach. The teams learned very different things from the same two-point ending. Brooklyn can look at how much control Porter and Randle established and where the rest of that cushion went. Charlotte can look at how its comeback found production from both starters and reserves, and how much earlier it needed those productive possessions. The Nets get the victory. The reason the game is worth a second look is how long both sides had to work to arrive at a finish so much closer than its opening half suggested.

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