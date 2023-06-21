Britney Spears Reveals She Visited Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney Spears appears to be reconciling with her family after a prolonged period of estrangement. The 41-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of herself and her husband, Sam Asghari, enjoying a boat ride in the ocean.

In the clip, Britney can be seen dancing around in a vibrant pink bikini while Sam playfully slaps her on the butt before she jumps off the boat and into the water.

However, it is the caption that has caught the attention of fans.

“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week!!! I’ve missed you guys so much!!! Loyal girls stay home, but it’s so nice to visit family !!!” wrote the singer of “…Baby One More Time.”

Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, who is 32 years old, has been promoting her upcoming film, “Zoey 102,” a reboot of her popular series, “Zoey 101,” on Paramount+. The movie is set to be released on July 27, although it remains uncertain whether Britney was visiting Jamie Lynn on the set of this film or another project.

In recent years, the relationship between Britney and her younger sister has been strained due to Britney’s conservatorship trial against her father, Jamie Spears, the #FreeBritney movement, and the release of Jamie Lynn’s memoir, “Things I Should’ve Said.”

Britney previously criticized her sister for the timing of her book, referring to her as “scum” and accusing her of “lying through her teeth.”

In 2022, the feud escalated to involve lawyers, with Britney’s attorney sending a cease and desist letter to Jamie Lynn’s legal counsel in an attempt to prevent her from mentioning or sharing stories about Britney while promoting her memoir, “Sweet Magnolias.”

However, in December 2022, Britney posted a photo on Instagram of Jamie Lynn playing the guitar, accompanied by a heartfelt message: “It’s my b-day, but you’re my heart, so I’m thinking about you… congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain’t alone… if anybody knows what that feels like… I get it My baby sister!!! I love you!!!”

Currently, neither Britney nor Jamie Lynn follow each other on social media, leaving it unclear whether they have truly reconciled.

In January 2022, Jamie Lynn expressed her sentiments to ET, saying, “We do have the same parents, and that makes us sisters. I love and support my sister, and I respect her healing process and the way she chooses to work through things. All I ask for is the same space because it’s important. Everyone’s process looks different.”

Last month, Britney had an in-person reunion with her estranged mother, Lynne Spears, who visited her daughter’s home in Los Angeles.

“My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years… it’s been such a long time,” Britney shared. “With family, there are always things that need to be worked out… but time heals all wounds!!! After being able to express what I’ve held inside for an incredibly long time, I feel incredibly blessed that we were able to try to make things RIGHT!!! I love you so much!!!”