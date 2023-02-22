Britney Spears’ Recent Confusing Post on Instagram Has Fans Feeling Worried.

In response to reports of her family and friends orchestrating an intervention, Britney Spears uploaded a puzzling video on Instagram that has left fans concerned for the singer’s wellbeing. Less than two weeks after news broke about this matter, it appears she is still perturbed by the situation.

In her Instagram post, she explains that a dress she and a friend made was sent to her doorstep. She then demonstrates the new outfit off with various poses before jokingly asking fans not to call the police if she takes down her page! Her excitement is contagious as you can feel how proud and satisfied they are while wearing their creation.

She spends the remainder of the video running in and out of frame, shouting “Never be a rollercoaster” while emphasizing her words with an eclectic accent that veers between Australian, American, English and South African.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears)

The caption of the post is mysterious and confusing, reading: “Stay humble out there, y’all!!! Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star now have you heard??? Carry on peeps…” Understandably so, her followers are left feeling worried.

I rarely go on IG, but this was the first thing I saw. Is she using an Australian accent? I feel like she’ll erase this, so I screen recorded it. What’s with the way it’s edited? Lots of cuts & repeat movement. Why look left so often? I’m concerned. #BritneySpears pic.twitter.com/PnY3d0bEuT — -B- (@Ca11meBee) February 21, 2023

The hell is w Britney Spears’ most recent ig post? — Katelyn (@KVKinLA) February 22, 2023

I’m going along with #BritneySpears being alive and/or being fine, but what the hell is this voice with this British accent being about ? https://t.co/iXrdsFvmhh — Sakka (@ikbensakka) February 22, 2023

HEY HAS ANYONE SEEN BRITNEY SPEARS’ INSTAGRAM LATELY AND IS SHE OKAY???????? — annoyed, mostly (@georgigrimm) February 22, 2023

Nearly two weeks after the star expressed her distress at fabricated reports about her well-being, an odd video has surfaced. The purpose of the clip is unclear; was it posted intentionally or does something genuinely worrying lay beneath? Only time will tell what lies ahead for this ‘Toxic’ singer.

In any event, the video has definitely fired up both devoted admirers of the pop star and conspiracy theorists alike.