Britney Spears Drops New Song With Elton John: Fans Rejoice on Twitter!

#WelcomeBackBritney: Fans Around the World Praise Britney Spears’ Return to Music After Conservatorship Battle

People around the world are praising Britney Spears‘ new single with Elton John. This marks her return to music after a long absence.

John collaborated with Spears on a new song called “Hold Me Closer.” The song is a remake of his old hit song “Tiny Dancer.” This is the first music that Spears has released since her conservatorship ended in November 2021. Hours after the song came out, it became the number one selling song on iTunes in 30 different countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Germany and Sweden.

Spears recorded music, went on tour and had a residency in Las Vegas throughout the conservatorship. But last summer she testified that she was forced to work against her will throughout the 13-year court-ordered arrangement.

Spears’ legal battle continues. She is fighting her father and former business manager. She says they took advantage of her money when she was under conservatorship. The judge recently said that the singer can ask her father questions in a deposition this month. The singer will not be deposed.

As Spears’ lawyer continues to fight for her in the courtroom, the singer has been enjoying her new freedom and marriage to Sam Asghari. She has also been keeping busy with projects of her choosing, including a major book deal and recording in the studio with John.

After “Hold Me Closer” was released, Rosengart congratulated his client, who he called a “brilliant artist” and “iconic person” who has “been through a lot.”

“After our hard-fought court battles and success in removing her father as conservator and then the termination of the conservatorship last year, I was inundated with inquiries about what Britney would do next. My response was simple. ‘For the first time in 13 years, that is up to one person and one person only: Britney,” Rosengart said in a statement to Variety. “No one should be surprised that her first foray is a smash success. As I’ve said all along, Britney is a brilliant artist and iconic person. It’s been a privilege working with her. She’s been through a lot. Regardless of what comes next for her and whatever she chooses, I am so very proud of her.”

Now that the single is out, the #FreeBritney movement is cheering on the pop star. This movement supported her throughout her entire conservatorship battle.

“Hold Me Closer” is sure to be a hit. Aside from Spears being one of the top-selling artists of all time, public interest is more palpable than ever for the star with her conservatorship story striking a chord around the world. The Grammy-winning pop icon has sold more than 100 million records throughout her career, with numerous No. 1 albums and singles on the Billboard charts, and ranked as Forbes’ highest-earning female musician for multiple years.

