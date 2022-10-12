Britney Spears Claims Mom, Lynne Spears, Hit Her ‘So Hard’ for Partying Until 4 a.m.

Britney Spears said on Instagram that her mother hit her because she stayed out late while taking care of her two sons.

“The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris [Hilton] and Lindsay [Lohan] dropped me off at my beach house with my babies,” wrote the singer.

“My mother was watching Jayden and Preston…yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED !!!! I walked in, she looked at me and hit me so hard that I will never forget it !!!”

The Grammy winner ended her post by stating that she’ll “never know” what hitting someone across the face feels like, but encouraged her fans to “stay classy!”

In August, Lynne attempted to end the feud with her daughter by taking to Instagram to share a photo of the two of them. Lynne, 67, captioned the post, which featured an old black-and-white photo of the mother and daughter in happier times, smiling.

“And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!” Lynne continued.