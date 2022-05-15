Britney Spears Announces Miscarriage

Published on May 15th, 2022 | Updated on May 15th, 2022 | By FanFest

Britney Spears has announced on Instagram that she lost her pregnancy. The singer, who was expecting a baby with her partner actor Sam Asghari, revealed the news in a statement.

On Instagram, Spears stated:

It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family

Last month, the artist announced her pregnancy. People all around the world were delighted for her, and they will now be there to support her during these difficult times as well.

This has been a very significant year for the star, as she’s finally been able to break free of her conservatorship.

We’d like to conclude with the entirety of the message that Spears and Aghari provided, as well as wishes for them:

We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.