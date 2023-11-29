Brigitte Bardot Net Worth: $78 Million

Net Worth: $78 Million

Date of Birth:Sep 28, 1934 (89 years old)

Place of Birth:Paris

Gender:Female

Height:5 ft 6 in (1.7 m)

Profession:Singer, Model, Actor, Activist

Nationality:France

What Is Brigitte Bardot’s Net Worth?

My extensive research over the past few months on Brigitte Bardot, the French icon with a net worth of $78 million, reveals a multifaceted career that transcended acting, singing, and modeling. Bardot, renowned for her roles in films such as ‘And God Created Woman’ and ‘Viva Maria!’, became a symbol of feminine beauty and charm in the ’50s and ’60s. Her impact in the film industry was profound, with her performances contributing significantly to the evolution of cinema during that era.

After retiring in 1973, Bardot’s focus shifted towards a more private life and a dedicated role as an animal rights activist. Her contributions in this field have been notable, showcasing her passion and commitment to the cause. Additionally, her foray into music, with several studio albums, and her authorship of various books, add layers to her distinguished career. Brigitte Bardot’s legacy extends beyond her cinematic achievements; she continues to be an influential figure, remembered not only for her contributions to the arts but also for her activism and enduring influence as a cultural icon.

Early Life

Brigitte Bardot, born on September 28, 1934, in Paris, France, grew up in a conservative Catholic family. Her parents, Anne-Marie and Louis, provided a privileged upbringing, with Louis being an engineer and owner of industrial factories. Despite the comfort, Brigitte faced challenges, including amblyopia affecting her left eye. She attended private schools like Cours Hattemer, studied dance, and ventured into modeling at 15. Hired by Hélène Gordon-Lazareff, director of “Elle” and “Le Jardin des Modes,” Bardot’s early life laid the foundation for her iconic career.

Career

In 1952, Bardot graced “Elle” again and debuted in “Le Trou normand” (“Crazy for Love”). Her career soared with roles in films like “Manina, la fille sans voile” (“The Lighthouse-Keeper’s Daughter”), “Le Portrait de son père” (“His Father’s Portrait”), “Act of Love,” “Si Versailles m’était conté” (“Royal Affairs in Versailles”), and “Tradita” (“Concert of Intrigue”). The 1956 Hollywood film “Helen of Troy” marked her international presence. After starring in “And God Created Woman” in 1956, Bardot continued her cinematic journey with films such as “La Parisienne” (1957), “Les bijoutiers du clair de lune” (“The Night Heaven Fell”) and “En cas de malheur” (“In Case of Adversity”) in 1958, and “La femme et le Pantin” (“A Woman Like Satan”) in 1959. France’s highest-paid actress in 1958, Bardot received acclaim for “The Truth” (1960), “Vie privée” (“A Very Private Affair”) in 1962, “Le Mépris” (“Contempt”) in 1963, and “Une ravissante idiote” (“The Ravishing Idiot”) in 1964. Her BAFTA-nominated role in “Viva Maria!” (1965) and collaborations with stars like Jimmy Stewart in “Dear Brigitte” and Sean Connery in “Shalako” continued her illustrious career until her retirement at 39 in 1973, which she celebrated with a nude feature in “Playboy” at 40.

Activism

Brigitte Bardot, a dedicated vegetarian, established the Brigitte Bardot Foundation for Animal Welfare in 1986. She generated 3 million francs for the foundation through auctions of her personal items. Donating over $140,000, Bardot supported a program for the sterilization and adoption of stray dogs in Bucharest. An advocate against seal hunting, she joined Sea Shepherd Conservation Society founder Paul Watson in Canada. In her honor, one of the society’s interceptor vessels was renamed MV Brigitte Bardot in 2011. Bardot appealed to the Queen of Denmark in 2010 to stop the “mass slaughter” of dolphins in the Faroe Islands and addressed Australian Environment Minister Greg Hunt in 2015 against culling feral cats. The Brigitte Bardot Foundation initiated an annual veterinary care camp in collaboration with Kagyupa International Monlam Trust of India in 2013.

Personal Life

Brigitte Bardot’s tumultuous personal life includes four marriages, affairs, a suicide attempt, and health challenges. Her controversial remarks led to fines and legal troubles, marking a complex journey.

Awards and Honors

Brigitte Bardot’s accolades include a David di Donatello Award, BAFTA nomination, and multiple Best Actress honors. Recognized globally, she received the French Legion of Honor, PETA Humanitarian Award, and GAIA Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1992, the UN honored her environmental efforts, and in 2017, Saint-Tropez commemorated her with a statue.

Real Estate

In 1958, Brigitte acquired a spacious, private ocean-view estate named La Madrague in Saint-Tropez, France. Additionally, she procured a second property in the nearby hills, where she raised donkeys, pigs, horses, and cows.

Quick Summary

