Brie Larson Says Her Character Is The Best! Is Captain Marvel The Most Powerful Avenger!

It’s a question as old as time that fans love arguing about. Who is the strongest superhero? Is it Superman? The Hulk? Ant-Man!? Well, there will never be a definitive answer to that age-old question. One actress, however, thinks she’s the best in terms of the Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whether or not this is true though is probably up for the fans to decide unless a future film blatantly states it as a fact. The odds of that happening are pretty slim, though.

Back to my main point, though. Brie Larson seems to think that Captain Marvel is the strongest Avengers out of all of them. I’d also like to point out this comes off of the heels of a WandaVision episode that argues she may be the strongest. One of the main arguments Larson uses is that she could have defeated Thanos. She thinks the mad titan cheated. Is that true? I’ll leave it up to you to decide. Just like I’ll let you decide: Is Captain Marvel the strongest Avenger? I’ll put the interview she said this in below, actually.

So I asked brie “who is the strongest avenger? and why is it Carol Danvers.” and this was her response ✨ pic.twitter.com/oM7mFFTmDl — wendy (@valcaroI) February 26, 2021

“I mean, obviously I think I’m the strongest one ‘cause that’s [laughs] I’m just gonna keep starting that rumor. Why is it Captain Marvel? I don’t know, I didn’t write it. This is just how it is. These are just facts. I don’t make up these facts. I think Thanos cheated. I mean, listen, it’s such a fun game to play. I love the question ‘cause, you know, I obviously have a tongue and cheek thing with Chris Hemsworth about it because he’s very set that he’s the strongest one, so it’s all fun. I honestly think it’s whoever character you love is the strongest, but I’m biased so I’m gonna say it’s me.”

There you have it. So IS Captain Marvel the strongest Avenger?