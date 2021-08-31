Bridget Regan Cast As Poison Ivy For Batwoman! Fans Are Incredibly Excited!

Batwoman season 2 did a damn good job considering that it had lost its lead. Javicia Leslie stepped in and then stepped up, giving us an awesome new Batwoman! We’re looking ahead to season 3 now, though, and we just learned that Poison Ivy is joining the cast! Bridget Regan is cast as Poison Ivy, and we can’t wait to see her in action!

The news broke on Monday, but it isn’t THAT surprising when you consider season 2. Poison Ivy was referenced a couple of times in the last couple of episodes of Batwoman Season 2. Since then, we’ve all been wondering if Ivy would join season 3 and we finally have our answers.

The CW has released an official description of the character, which reads “A former botany student of Gotham University, Pamela Isley was a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain: Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right…even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, the bat team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance”

Check out a few of the fan reactions down below, as you can see people are incredibly excited for Bridget Regan as Poison Ivy! Hey, I don’t blame them. I’m just as excited as they are!

So, yeah… as you can see people are really excited about this choice in casting. Hopefully, we can get a glimpse of Poison Ivy soon, because including this huge Batman villain could be a huge win for Batwoman season 3.

