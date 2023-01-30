‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page Declared the Most Handsome Man in the World (by Science)

If you ever watched the first season of Bridgerton and thought to yourself,’ Regé-Jean Page is absolutely the most handsome man in the world’, it turns out that this was a factual statement.

People magazine’s annual celebration of Sexiest Man Alive is renowned, but advanced mathematics has now enabled us to quantitatively ascertain sexiness.

With the help of a renowned cosmetic surgeon, London’s Dr. Julian De Silva, it has been scientifically proven that Page holds one of the most aesthetically pleasing faces in accordance with Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi – a metric for facial symmetry, Daily Mail reports.

With an impressive score of 93.65 percent, Page has been named the hottest celebrity in town – outscoring Chris Hemsworth‘s previous record-breaking mark of 93.53 percent!

To assess and measure the notions of beauty and dashingness, de Silva scrutinized many stars with the aid of computer mapping procedures and image data analysis programs.

Michael B. Jordan — recently hosting Saturday Night Live and a star of the movie Creed — topped all other scorers with an impressive 93.46 percent, while Harry Styles followed closely behind him at 92.3 percent in scoring results!

“These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery,” de Silva told The Daily Mail.

Completing the top 10 of stars who most closely met the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi were England’s Jude Bellingham (92.22 percent), Robert Pattison (92.15 percent), People’s Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans (91.92 percent), George Clooney (89.91 percent), Henry Golding(87.98%), and Dwayne Johnson at 86.07%.

Time-honored equations and data have long been employed to ascertain what beauty is, as we all understand. Unsurprisingly, numbers don’t lie – computers merely corroborate this fact.