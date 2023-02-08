Brendan Fraser hints that Warner Bros. Cost Him the Role of Superman

Given that it’s been two decades since Brendan Fraser missed out on the role of Superman, it’s no wonder he’s been experiencing some bad luck when it comes to DC projects lately. However, the newly minted Academy Award nominee should be used to such disappointment by now.

Unfortunately, due to the news that Doom Patrol would be concluding its fourth season, audiences were deprived of Fraser’s captivating evil performances as Batgirl. The Mummy legend also implied that his nonappearance in Man of Steel was triggered by more deeply-rooted motives rather than creative differences behind the other decisions made.

Warner Bros. has garnered a reputation for its studio politicking, controlling interference and continuous boardroom adjustments; Actor James Caan confirmed to Howard Stern that the backstage maneuvering cost him what would have been another lucrative job.

“Of course, it’s a life-changing, amazing opportunity. I think inherently I didn’t want to be known for only one thing because I prided myself on diversity my whole professional life … I’m not a one-trick pony. I felt disappointed that there was an amazing opportunity, and it didn’t come to fruition. It had to do with some shenanigans and studio politics and, probably, inherently in my screen test … they could kind of see I was only there like 98 percent.”

Although the project Fraser had auditioned for unfortunately never panned out, other talented actors like James Marsden, Matt Bomer and a young Henry Cavill were reportedly vying for J.J. Abrams’ abandoned Superman: Flyby production. Now that he is about to become busier than ever before , perhaps James Gunn can make some room in the DCU universe so we can see this beloved icon on our screens once more!