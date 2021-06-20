BREAKING! The Flash Movie: First Look At Returning Michael Keaton As Bruce Wayne!

The Flash has been getting some seriously cool teases recently. Most recently we got an advanced look at Supergirl’s costume, which came after a look at The Flash’s and Michael Keaton‘s Batman’s suit, too. Now we have a first look at Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne from the film!

Michael Keaton hasn’t been Bruce Wayne since the early 1990’s, and fans are really excited for this one! The exact details of his role in the movie are being kept wrapped up tightly. We got that teaser of his suit, but that’s it.

Actually, there was one other thing! It was revealed a few weeks ago that they used the same mansion for filming that they did back then! At least, they used the exterior of it! Or was that one the interior…? Well, all will be revealed in time!

The picture comes courtesy of @BigScreenLeaks and we’re going to put the picture below so that you guys can check it out for yourself!

BREAKING: We have our first look at Michael Keaton returning as Bruce Wayne in #TheFlash! pic.twitter.com/BXP7xRvarC — Big Screen Leaks (@bigscreenleaks) June 20, 2021

The Flash will feature an adaptation of the 2011 storyline from DC Comics called The Flashpoint Paradox. This story is about Barry Allen, The Flash, traveling back in time to save his mom from being killed. This affects the timeline, resulting in all kinds of changes.

We also know that Keaton won’t be the only Batman we see in this film. He’ll be joined by the newest, well… second newest if you count Pattinson, Batman. Ben Affleck is reprising his role from Batman V Superman and Justice League.

We don’t know what it will be like to see these two meet, but no matter what happens it’s sure to be epic! Unfortunately, the picture doesn’t reveal too much, but it’s still pretty awesome to finally get a glimpse of the returning Batman.

Are you excited to see Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne again? God, we sure are.