Breaking Bad: Samuel L. Jackson Clears up Rumor of His Cameo on Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad, which already had a colorful cast, almost had an unforgettable cameo by Samuel L. Jackson.

Over the course of many years, the actor has been a fan of the drama series, and a long-standing rumor claims that Jackson attempted to sneak into a Breaking Bad set while dressed as Nick Fury, prompting a crossover between Breaking Bad and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The podcast, Did You Know Movies, debunked the story, which was subsequently confirmed by Jackson himself, who put an end to the rumor for good.

“While filming The Avengers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Samuel L. Jackson discovered Breaking Bad was shooting in the studio across from his own set. He attempted to sneak into the background of a scene dressed as Nick Fury, but the producers caught him and refused his offer for a cameo,” the account wrote.

“Not true! I just wanted to go into Hermanos & buy some chicken in the background of a scene as myself, but never got the time to do,” Jackson wrote in his response. As many Breaking Bad fans are aware, Hermanos refers to Los Pollos Hermanos, the fast food chain operated by Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), which actually served as a money laundering scheme for his drug empire.

Samuel L. Jackson will appear in the forthcoming Marvel series Secret Invasion on Disney Plus.