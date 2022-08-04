Brad Pitt’s Hair Was Unsurprisingly Distracting To Tahar Rahim, the Star Of the Film “Bullet Train”

Brad Pitt’s beautiful hair couldn’t mess up the namesake train in Bullet Train, which distracted Brian Tyree Henry from his co-star.

“Let me tell you something incredibly distracting, It’s Brad Pitt’s hair. It’s really, it’s really annoying. Like the very final part of the movie where we’re in the train car together and you know, Aaron’s character has smashed through the glass, we’re supposed to be going like 200 something miles an hour and there’s this wind fan that’s just perfectly placed for Brad Pitt and so I would literally forget some of my cues because I’m so busy lost in this wheat blond, beautiful hair.”

Furthermore, he was both perplexed/irritated by Pitt’s hair smarts, notably his ability to “know exactly when to whip it.”

“And like he’s so good at hair control that like he knew exactly when to whip it, and it just made me want to punch him in the face more. So like Brad Pitt’s hair is distracting, like just know that it’s another character in the movie, but it’s, it’s precious.”

Henry is not the first person to remark on Pitt’s famous hairdo. Ranker has ranked it 10th among the greatest male celebrity hair, and numerous publications have highlighted his finest on-screen cuts.

We’re curious where his Bullet Train mane will rank when the film is released on Aug. 5. Try not to be sidetracked!