Brad Pitt Won’t Respond Publicly to Abuse Allegations Made by Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt intends to answer to the abuse claims publicly his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, has made.

Jolie filed a complaint Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming that Pitt had abused her and their children.

During a flight from France to Los Angeles in September 2016, Pitt allegedly choked one child and hit another in the face. He also reportedly grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her. This latest filing is part of an ongoing legal battle between the exes over a French winery they bought together in 2008.

The altercation began before passengers boarded the plane, according to the filing, when Pitt allegedly accused Jolie, 47, of being “too deferential to the children,”

“Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side — but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” Anne Kiley, Pitt’s lawyer, said to The Associated Press.

“He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.”

Kiley did not lay out which aspects of Jolie’s story Pitt denies and which he admits to, and representatives had no further input when asked by The Associated Press.

She and the children allegedly hid under blankets to “avoid Pitt’s wrath” until he fell asleep.

Jolie filed for divorce five days after the altercation, which has been widely reported and is also under FBI investigation. Federal authorities received an anonymous tip and have launched an investigation but no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

A representative for Pitt has not yet returned a request for comment on Tuesday, but a source close to the star told Fox News Digital that the allegations are untrue.

“She continues to rehash, revise and re-imagine her description of an event that happened six years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants,” the source said.

The former Hollywood power couple’s marriage has been dissolved for years, but they finalizing their divorce in 2019. They have continued to battle over custody of Chateau Miraval though, which is the site of their 2014 nuptials.