Brad Pitt Considering Retiring from Acting

After being a major Hollywood actor for over three decades, Brad Pitt might be ready to quit. In an interview with GQ, Pitt commented on his possible retirement from acting, saying “I consider myself on my last leg.” He continued by saying “This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

Next up, he teamed up with Bullock again for Bullet Train, a high-speed action flick from director David Leitch (Deadpool 2, the John Wick franchise).

That film features Michael Shannon and Joey King, among other big stars.

Pitt is also a renowned producer, with credits including 12 Years a Slave and The Big Short, through his Plan B Entertainment firm. Plan B recently completed HBO Max’s Father of the Bride remake, and its next project is Blonde, a Netflix-backed part-biographical part-fictional film that charts Marilyn Monroe’s life.

Ana De Armis plays the role of the iconic actress, with famed director Andrew Dominik at the helm. The script is adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’s 2000 work of historical fiction by the same name.

