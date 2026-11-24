Five stops join Paisley’s previously announced O2 anniversary date in London. The international run begins June 18 in Reykjavik.

Brad Paisley’s 2027 international tour itinerary now puts five destinations alongside his previously announced London concert. Buddy Iahn reported for The Music Universe on November 24 that the run starts June 18 in Reykjavik and also includes Paris, Belfast, Hamburg and Bergen. The O2 and promoter AEG announced the June 26 London concert in October as part of the venue’s twentieth anniversary. The wider route gives fans several more places to see Paisley next summer.

The London date has a specific identity inside the tour. The O2 advertises it as part of its anniversary program, giving the show a place in something larger than a tour itinerary. That designation belongs to the London booking. It does not change the separate sale rules or venue arrangements at the other destinations. For readers choosing between stops, the promoter’s announcement is a useful overview, and the local event page is the place to check details specific to the room.

What the tour announcement establishes

The first three dates reported are June 18 at Harpa’s Eldborg Hall in Reykjavik, June 22 at Salle Pleyel in Paris and June 24 at Custom House Square in Belfast. London follows on Saturday, June 26. The itinerary lists July 1 at Stadtpark Open Air in Hamburg and July 3 at Plenen in Bergen. The cities show where the tour has announced bookings. They do not give a fan a reason to buy through a particular marketplace without checking the link for the actual performance.

The November tour announcement lists a November 25 presale and a November 27 general sale at 10 a.m. local time, according to The Music Universe. AEG’s October announcement published an earlier London presale, on October 28. Check The O2’s live listing for London availability. Local time matters because the cities run on different clocks. A reader trying to buy for Paris from the United States should convert the Paris sale time, while someone using the Belfast or London page should follow the time stated for that listing. The distinction can be particularly important when an email or a search result only displays the hour without identifying the zone.

The lists also describe diverse kinds of places to hear the show. A concert hall in Reykjavik and a London arena provide different distances between the stage and audience. The outdoor square in Belfast raises still other practical questions. That variety is visible from the venue names even before there is a production announcement for every stop. Attendees deciding where to go can consider what sort of setting they prefer and check for venue-specific details such as doors, sight lines and access arrangements.

The career that goes into a show like this

Paisley’s recording career gives audiences a recognizable singer and guitarist in the same person. Because his instrumental work is so identifiable, a listener familiar with the records can often recognize a musical idea before the verse has finished setting up its story. That is an interesting starting point for a large venue. Audiences sitting far from the stage can hear an instrumental phrase pick up where the vocal leaves off, even if they need a screen to see the way it is being played.

The anniversary setting also gives an audience reason to think about how guitar-driven country changes in a large room. A solo can serve as a chance for the audience to hear a performer’s touch. It can also be a structural marker telling everyone in the building that the song is about to turn a corner. That makes the players’ restraint as relevant as their speed. If the audience needs time to hear the words of a verse, an arrangement can leave room early and make the return of the guitar more apparent when it happens.

Paisley’s label biography offers a way to place this booking alongside his broader catalog and past audiences. The records offer examples of humor delivered with a light touch and material that leans on narrative detail. Different listeners may therefore come to the show with different reasons for knowing his work. In a live setting those reasons can be represented by different stretches of a concert, with material familiar enough to carry a room making space for songs that ask listeners to pay close attention to a line.

Why the London date stands out

The O2 dates its opening to 2007. In the October announcement, AEG programming executive Emma Bownes traced one part of the venue’s country-music history to the launch of Country to Country in 2013. The festival and a Paisley headline show are different formats. A festival asks attendees to move between performers, while a headliner can spend more of the evening building the arc of a single set. Both help explain why AEG considers country part of the venue’s anniversary story.

The O2 can group artists from different styles under the same anniversary, giving the venue a chance to show the range of performers it hosts. Paisley’s booking brings a country headline date to that calendar. It also gives a fan a clear reason to look closely at one performance in an otherwise multi-city announcement. Nothing about joining a venue anniversary guarantees guest performers, a themed set or a completely different show from the other dates. A later event listing would be needed to announce any of those details.

For the artist, the tour carries the same name into rooms with audiences who may have heard the songs in different contexts. Radio, record collections and online recordings make songs recognizable before a show. Live musicians have a limited time to make the familiar pieces feel distinct in the room. A concert hall can reward a change of volume and let listeners hear an instrument enter gradually. A different production in a larger setting can use the same player’s phrasing to draw attention across a longer distance.

The wider tour gives listeners a choice between seeing Paisley at the anniversary event and seeing the same performer in a room with a different scale. One date also may be easier to pair with other activities than another. The itinerary is the part of the announcement that makes those choices possible. London’s performance date is June 26. Readers eying the wider run should check the city, building and sale window in the official listing before committing to travel. After that, leave the set list open. The announcement tells fans when and where they can hear Paisley. His recorded work gives them plenty to listen for by the time he takes the stage.

Sources

Brad Paisley announces 2027 international shows — The Music Universe · Buddy Iahn, November 24, 2026

Brad Paisley Joins The O2’s 20th Birthday Lineup — AEG International, October 26, 2026

Brad Paisley 2027 — The O2, Undated listing, checked November 24, 2026

Brad Paisley — MCA · artist biography, Undated listing, checked November 24, 2026

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